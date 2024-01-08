NFL mock draft 2024: The first 18 picks

Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Brock Bowers and other prospects are expected to be among the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held from April 25-27 in Detroit. But where will they go?

With the regular season officially in the books, here’s our mock draft featuring the first 18 picks, including the Giants at No. 6 and the Jets at No. 10.

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

This pick is heavily dependent on what the Bears think of Justin Fields. If they still view him as their long-term answer, look for Marvin Harrison Jr. or a trade down. If not, the Bears get to pick “their guy” in a QB-rich crop. Caleb Williams widely has been considered the top quarterback available since last offseason, even despite a down year in 2023. He’s flashed game-changing ability with an elite arm and an uncanny ability to turn broken plays into ones that lead SportsCenter’s Top 10 lists.

2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Sam Howell struggled in his first full season as a starter (65 sacks, 21 touchdowns, 21 interceptions). With new ownership and a to-be-determined new coaching staff, an overhaul isn’t out of the question. Drake Maye, who succeeded Howell at UNC, has all the tools teams look for in a potential franchise QB: size (6-4, 232), arm strength, accuracy, awareness and the mobility to extend plays.

3. New England Patriots: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe are the answer. Jayden Daniels won the Heisman after an electrifying season in which he threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 scores. His ability to make plays on the run, combined with his big arm and quick release, make him an ideal fit in a run-pass option scheme.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

If three quarterbacks go in the first three picks, GM Monti Ossenfort may run this pick up to the podium about as fast as Marvin Harrison Jr. runs by defenders. One of the top receiver prospects in quite some time, the son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a complete player with the size, speed, hands, physicality and agility to make an instant impact.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The Chargers have needs at virtually every position not named quarterback, edge rusher or safety. Brock Bowers may be the most talked-about tight end prospect since Kyle Pitts, and for good reason: he’s as well-rounded as they come, with the hands to make tough catches, the size to outmuscle defenders in the red zone, the speed to be a mismatch out wide and the strength to more than handle himself in-line as a blocker.

6. Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

There’s a chance one of the top three quarterbacks could be available to the Giants here, but that would depend on a few outside factors, namely the Bears going receiver at No. 1 and no other QB-needy teams trading up (with, say, the Cardinals). If they do miss out, the focus should turn to helping the passers already on the roster, either by bolstering the offensive line or adding a big-time playmaker at receiver. Malik Nabers was Jayden Daniels' top target at LSU (89 catches, 1,569 yards, 14 touchdowns in 2023). His explosiveness, yards-after-catch ability and versatility may remind Giants fans of the last Tigers wideout they drafted: Odell Beckham Jr.

7. Tennessee Titans: Olu Fashanu, T, Penn State

Getting help for Will Levis should be a priority this offseason, whether it’s adding an option opposite DeAndre Hopkins at receiver or, in this case, strengthening the offensive line. Olu Fashanu has the size (6-6, 317 pounds), strength and technique to excel in both pass protection and as a run-blocker.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Falcons are a prime candidate to trade up for a quarterback. In this thought experiment, though, let’s assume they address that via trade (a homecoming for Georgia native Justin Fields, perhaps?) or in free agency. Whoever that quarterback is may appreciate throwing to another big target alongside Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Rome Odunze fits the bill at 6-3, 215 pounds, and he uses his frame, catch radius and ball skills to make contested catches look easy.

9. Bears: Jared Verse, Edge rusher, Florida State

After trading for Montez Sweat at the deadline, the Bears continue to rebuild a pass rush that registered just 30 sacks. Jared Verse was a possible first-round pick last year before opting to return to school. He’s an explosive rusher who converts speed to power very well.

10. Jets: Joe Alt, T, Notre Dame

The Jets need to make sure Aaron Rodgers stays on the field for more than four snaps in 2024. That process begins by rebuilding an offensive line that had 13 different starting combinations in 17 games and likely will see Mekhi Becton leave in free agency. Joe Alt, the son of former Pro Bowl tackle John Alt, is very athletic for a 6-8, 322-pound tackle (thanks to his days as a tight end in high school), and it shows up in his pass-protection footwork.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Dallas Turner, Edge rusher, Alabama

Danielle Hunter may command a hefty deal in free agency, so the Vikings may opt to move on from their star pass-rusher. Dallas Turner is very athletic, with the speed and acceleration to quickly get into the backfield.

12. Denver Broncos: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Russell Wilson likely is on his way out of Denver after being benched late in the season. Michael Penix Jr. helped his stock with a very strong 2023 in which he led Washington to the national championship game. He comes with a bit of an injury history but has a strong arm.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Aidan O’Connell showed some good things as a rookie, so the Raiders could roll with him for one more year and address the interior defensive line here. Jer’Zhan Newton is on the smaller side for a defensive tackle at 6-2, 295 pounds, but he is very disruptive in the passing game and holds up well enough against the run.

14. New Orleans Saints: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

The Saints benched former first-rounder Trevor Penning after he struggled at left tackle. JC Latham has more experience on the right side, but he’s an aggressive blocker with massive size (6-6, 360 pounds) and power.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The Colts have plenty of pieces on offense, so it’s time to add talent into the secondary. Kool-Aid McKinstry is one of the top cornerbacks in this class thanks to his aggressive instincts in press man coverage and his excellent awareness when dropping back into zone. He also can return kicks.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

Boye Mafe is a nice young pass-rusher, but the Seahawks need more in order to keep pace in the NFC West. Laiatu Latu is a well-rounded edge defender with great athleticism, but teams will need to look into a neck injury suffered at Washington that forced him to medically retire (he missed two seasons before transferring to UCLA in 2022 and being cleared to play again).

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Taliese Fuaga, G/T, Oregon State

The Jags sorely need some interior help for Trevor Lawrence, as well as someone who can create running lanes up the middle for Travis Etienne. Taliese Fuaga is a mauler in the run game who is always looking for the next defender to pancake, and he has the balance to handle quicker pass rushers as well.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Tee Higgins is an impending free agent who could leave the Bengals with a 6-4, 219-pound hole opposite Ja’Marr Chase. They can fill that hole with the 6-4, 215-pound Keon Coleman, whose big-bodied playing style and athleticism are very similar to that of Higgins.

Picks 19-32

The remaining 14 picks and their order will be determined via playoff results; this mock will be updated after the Super Bowl with the full first round. Those teams include the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cardinals (via Houston Texans), Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City, Texans (via Cleveland Browns), Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens.