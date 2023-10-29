10 bets to think about for NFL Week 8: Props on Jets vs. Giants, Travis Kelce and more

JETS VS. GIANTS PROPS

You can go multiple routes here: Breece Hall first TD scorer at +470 or Jets defense any time touchdown scorer at +800. (Hey, this is going to be a defensive game.) But, let's take an out-of-the-box pattern and try and hit the exact score. Jets 20, Giants 10 gets you +12000, or if you really want to have fun, Jets 6, Giants 3 is at +17000.

PLAYER PROPS

Kirk Cousins over 258.5 passing yards (-114): The Vikings quarterback didn't have Justin Jefferson and still lit up the 49ers' defense for 378 yards in Monday night's upset win. Minnesota is 30th in rushing yards per game (74.9), so expect Cousins to air it out again at Lambeau Field. In seven games so far, Cousins is averaging 294 yards passing, and only twice has been below the 258.5 number.

Travis Kelce over 80.5 receiving yards (-114): Podcast. SNL. Taylor Swift. It's almost as if Kelce's football stardom has taken a backseat. Newsflash: He's still the best tight end in the game. He had 12 catches for 179 yards in Kansas City's win over the Chargers last week, and went 9 for 124 in the TNF win over the Broncos, Sunday's opponent, two weeks ago. However, those are the only two games out of six he has played where he went over 80 yards.

ANYTIME TD SCORER

Jordan Addison, Vikings (+155): The rookie receiver had a breakout game on MNF, with seven catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He already has six this season, and without Justin Jefferson, is the No. 1 option for Minnesota on Sunday at Green Bay.

Travis Etienne, Jaguars (-110): He's run for two touchdowns in each of Jacksonville's last three games, and all we need is one here (yes, we know it's not easy, but maybe it is the way he's been playing). The Jags are on extra rest (TNF in Week 7) and have a bye next week, so expect them to feed him often when they reach the red zone Sunday at Pittsburgh.

BEST BETS

Texans (-3.5) at Panthers: C.J. Stroud can show Carolina what it's missing up-close this week when the No. 2 overall pick faces off against No. 1 pick Bryce Young. Carolina is 0-5-1 against the spread (ATS), and in its last game failed to cover despite leading 27.5-0 on the betting scoreboard: That's 14-0 real score, plus 13.5-point spread. Look for DeMeco Ryans' team — the one that has already beaten the Jaguars by 20 and Steelers by 24 — to be the more prepared team. Both teams are coming off a bye.

Over 43.5, Eagles at Commanders: Philadelphia won the first meeting, 34-31, in overtime. That doesn't guarantee another high-scoring game, but Washington has already given up 33, 37, 34 and 40 points (to the Bears!). The Eagles average 26.6 points per game, but just four of the Eagles' seven games this season have eclipsed this over/under.

SUNDAY SPECIAL

CeeDee Lamb & Puka Nacua To Combine For 175+ Receiving Yards (+190): Lamb had seven catches for 117 yards in Dallas' last game two weeks ago, upping his season average to 79 per game. Nacua, the record-setting Rams rookie, racked up 154 yards on 8 catches last week, bringing his season totals to 752 yards on 58 catches. That's a 94 yards per game average. Combine their two averages and you get 173. The Rams are middle of the pack in passing yards allowed. So, here's where the plus-money odds come into play.

BET TO THE FUTURE

Lions Over 11.5 wins (+124). Did you know you could still bet win totals DURING the season? The Lions' total was 9.5 wins before the season started, and while there was better value then, just take one look at their schedule to see they have a real shot at the NFC's 1 seed: Raiders, Chargers, Bears (twice), Packers, Saints, Broncos, Vikings (twice), Cowboys. Quick math: Currently 5-2 + 7-3, maybe even 8-2 and . . . carry the one . . . that's a 12-5 or 13-4 record.

AND FOR THE REST OF THE GAMES . . .

See our NFL Week 8 picks here.