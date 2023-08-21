NFL win totals for 2023 season: What are the odds?

The 2023 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7, when Detroit visits Kansas City. NBC will television the opener, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m.

But first, it's time for a glance at the NFL team win totals for 2023, courtesy of FanDuel and DraftKings as of Monday, Aug. 21. For teams with one number listed, the odds are the same in both online sportsbooks. For teams with two numbers listed, the first is from FanDuel and the second is from DraftKings.

Arizona Cardinals 4.5

Atlanta Falcons 8.5

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

Buffalo Bills 10.5

Carolina Panthers 7.5

Chicago Bears 7.5

Cincinnati Bengals 11.5, 10.5

Cleveland Browns 9.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5, 10.5

Denver Broncos 8.5

Detroit Lions 9.5

Green Bay Packers 7.5

Houston Texas 6.5

Indianapolis Colts 6.5

Jacksonville Jaguars 9.5

Kansas City 11.5

Las Vegas Raiders 6.5

Los Angeles Chargers 9.5

Los Angeles Rams 6.5

Miami Dolphins 9.5

Minnesota Vikings 8.5

New England Patriots 7.5, 6.5

New Orleans Saints 9.5

New York Giants 7.5

New York Jets 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 11.5

Pittsburgh Steelers 8.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Seattle Seahawks 8.5, 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6.5

Tennessee Titans 7.5

Washington Commanders 6.5