NFL Week 2 pick for Thursday Night Football: Eagles vs. Vikings

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (0-1) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-0)

TV: Prime Video, 8:15 p.m.

Odds: Philadelphia by 6.5 ; O/U: 49.5

Week 2 is all about one word: Overreaction. We go from not watching football for seven months, and then in just seven days -- or in this case, four -- we make grand statements or have our minds completely changed over one game. Try not to fall into the trap.

The Eagles’ offense struggled in their 25-20 win at New England, which was aided by an early pick-6. Maybe the rain had something to do with it. Or having a new offensive coordinator. Either way, Jalen Hurts & Co. will be fine. As for the Vikings, Kirk Cousins threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns but was constantly pressured in a surprising 20-17 home loss to Tampa Bay. The Eagles' pass rush is its calling card, and with Cousins' prime-time struggles well-documented (he's 11-18 straight up for his career), the Vikings are staring at an 0-2 start.

Philadelphia and Minnesota met in Week 2 last season, a 24-7 Eagles win on MNF. The hosts will prevail again, but there's reason to think it will be closer. The Eagles are dealing with significant injuries: Linebacker Nakobe Dean is out, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, cornerback James Bradberry and safety Reed Blankenship are all questionable. So is running back Kenneth Gainwell. On a short week, that's not ideal.

The Patriots had a chance to steal a win against the Eagles last week. Cousins and Justin Jefferson, the best receiver in football, could be in a similar spot. Take the points.

The pick: Minnesota