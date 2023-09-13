SportsFootball

NFL Week 2 pick for Thursday Night Football: Eagles vs. Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison celebrates after a 4-yard...

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison celebrates after a 4-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

By Joe Manniellojoe.manniello@newsday.com@joe_manniello

See the latest NFL Week 2 odds from DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (0-1) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-0)

TV: Prime Video, 8:15 p.m.

Odds: Philadelphia by 6.5 ; O/U: 49.5

Week 2 is all about one word: Overreaction. We go from not watching football for seven months, and then in just seven days -- or in this case, four -- we make grand statements or have our minds completely changed over one game. Try not to fall into the trap.

The Eagles’ offense struggled in their 25-20 win at New England, which was aided by an early pick-6. Maybe the rain had something to do with it. Or having a new offensive coordinator. Either way, Jalen Hurts & Co. will be fine. As for the Vikings, Kirk Cousins threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns but was constantly pressured in a surprising 20-17 home loss to Tampa Bay. The Eagles' pass rush is its calling card, and with Cousins' prime-time struggles well-documented (he's 11-18 straight up for his career), the Vikings are staring at an 0-2 start.

Philadelphia and Minnesota met in Week 2 last season, a 24-7 Eagles win on MNF. The hosts will prevail again, but there's reason to think it will be closer. The Eagles are dealing with significant injuries: Linebacker Nakobe Dean is out, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, cornerback James Bradberry and safety Reed Blankenship are all questionable. So is running back Kenneth Gainwell. On a short week, that's not ideal.

The Patriots had a chance to steal a win against the Eagles last week. Cousins and Justin Jefferson, the best receiver in football, could be in a similar spot. Take the points.

The pick: Minnesota

Joe Manniello

Joe Manniello, an editor on the sports copy desk, has written the NFL picks column since 2015. Manniello joined Newsday in 2004. He graduated from St. John's.

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME