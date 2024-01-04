NFL playoff picture: Scenarios for Week 18

OK, let's get the easy one out of the way first. Which teams have already clinched a playoff spot?

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers clinched the 1 seed and first-round bye. Dallas, Detroit, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Rams have also secured a playoff spot. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens are the 1 seed. Kansas City clinched the AFC West title and Cleveland is locked into the 5 seed. Miami, currently the 2 seed, is playoff-bound.

So, Miami is in but the AFC East title is still up for grabs?

Exactly. If Buffalo wins at Miami on Sunday night (8:20, NBC, don't forget the popcorn), it will win the division for a fourth straight year and be the 2 seed. Not bad considering the Bills were 6-6 heading into their bye in Week 13.

Wait, so what happens if Buffalo loses? Is there a chance it can miss the playoffs?

Yes. But only if Pittsburgh first beat Baltimore on Saturday night, Jacksonville beat Tennessee on Sunday and as long as Houston and Indianapolis didn't play to a tie on Saturday night.

What's the AFC South situation?

If Jacksonville wins, it will repeat as division champs. If it loses, then the winner of Saturday night's Houston-Indianapolis game would take the crown.

And in the NFC South?

Tampa Bay holds the tiebreaker over New Orleans and will win the division if it wins at Carolina or the Saints lose at home to the Falcons. If the Bucs lose and the Saints win, then New Orleans takes the division. Atlanta can still win the division if it beats New Orleans and Tampa Bay loses.

What about the NFC East?

Dallas is division champ with a win at Washington or if Philadelphia loses at the Giants. If the Eagles win and Cowboys lose, then the current seedings — Dallas 2, Philadelphia 5 — will swap again, just like last week.

Who has the best shot at the NFC's final wild card?

Green Bay, which has a win-and-in scenario. But if the Packers lose to the Bears, that opens the door for teams like the Seahawks and Vikings. But if all three lose, the Packers would maintain the No. 7 spot.

When do the playoffs begin?

The Wild Card round starts on Saturday, Jan. 13 with two games. There are three games on Sunday and then a Monday night game.

And when is the Super Bowl?

Sunday, Feb. 11 at Las Vegas. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.