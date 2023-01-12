NFL playoff round-by-round predictions, Super Bowl picks
The playoffs are here, and so are the questions: Will we get a Buffalo-Kansas City rematch in a neutral-site AFC Championship Game? Will Joe Burrow go from Super Bowl runner-up to Super Bowl champ? Can "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy take the 49ers to the big game? Is this Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' time? Does Tom Brady have another super run in him?
Before we get those answers, here's Newsday's football writers' round-by-round playoff predictions:
JOE MANNIELLO'S PICKS
WILD-CARD ROUND
AFC:
Buffalo over Miami
Cincinnati over Baltimore
Jacksonville over L.A. Chargers
NFC:
San Francisco over Seattle
Giants over Minnesota
Tampa Bay over Dallas
DIVISIONAL ROUND
AFC:
Kansas City over Jacksonville
Cincinnati over Buffalo
NFC:
Philadelphia over Giants
San Francisco over Tampa Bay
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP
Cincinnati over Kansas City
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP
Philadelphia over San Francisco
SUPER BOWL LVII
Cincinnati 30, Philadelphia 27: Joe Burrow and the Bengals have been on a second-half surge, but it's almost as if no one talks about it. And this year's team appears to be better than last year's Super Bowl runner-up version. After beating Buffalo in the divisional round — the most difficult of these future games to predict — Cincinnati continues its mastery of Kansas City by winning the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead for a second straight year. Then Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase hold off Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in a back-and-forth thriller in the desert.
TOM ROCK'S PICKS
WILD-CARD ROUND
AFC
L.A. Chargers over Jacksonville
Buffalo over Miami
Cincinnati over Baltimore
NFC
San Francisco over Seattle
Giants over Minnesota
Dallas over Tampa Bay
DIVISIONAL ROUND
AFC
Buffalo over Cincinnati
Kanas City over L.A. Chargers
NFC
Philadelphia over Giants
San Francisco over Dallas
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP
Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP
San Francisco over Philadelphia
SUPER BOWL LVII
Buffalo 27, San Francisco 21: The Bills have always been something of a provincially-based team nestled cozily in Western New York, but Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and inspiring recovery have turned them into something bigger. They are the new America’s Team. Beyond being a great story, they’re also a really good football squad, don’t forget, and Josh Allen and his crew will bring Buffalo its first Lombardi Trophy with a healthy Hamlin on the sideline cheering for them.
AL IANNAZZONE'S PICKS
WILD-CARD ROUND
AFC
Buffalo over Miami
Cincinnati over Baltimore
L.A. Chargers over Jacksonville
NFC
San Francisco over Seattle
Giants over Minnesota
Dallas over Tampa Bay
DIVISIONAL ROUND
AFC
Kansas City over L.A. Chargers
Buffalo over Cincinnati
NFC
Philadelphia over Giants
San Francisco over Dallas
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP
Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP
San Francisco over Philadelphia
SUPER BOWL LVII
Buffalo 24, San Francisco 20: Bills Mafia will be jumping on and smashing through tables outside of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona before the game and celebrating afterward. The Bills will end an emotional season by finally winning their first Super Bowl title with Josh Allen’s experience bringing home the MVP.
KIMBERLY JONES' PICKS
WILD-CARD ROUND
AFC
Buffalo over Miami
Cincinnati over Baltimore
Jacksonville over L.A. Chargers
NFC
San Francisco over Seattle
Giants over Minnesota
Dallas over Tampa Bay
DIVISIONAL ROUND
AFC
Kansas City over Jacksonville
Buffalo over Cincinnati
NFC
Philadelphia over Giants
San Francisco over Dallas
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP
Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP
Philadelphia over San Francisco
SUPER BOWL LVII
Buffalo 24, Philadelphia 22: It's not ALL about karma, but we need to see Damar Hamlin doing snow angels amid the confetti. Josh Allen, too. We forget the days when Allen was an underdog who couldn't get a major college scholarship. The Bills are a great team that hasn't been able to get past Kansas City when it's mattered most. This year, they do.