NFL power rankings after Week 3

1. PACKERS (3-0) (1): We are watching a generational quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, whose historically brilliant play is simply breathtaking. Five more touchdown passes for Rodgers, this time against 2005 draft classmate Alex Smith. Another reminder of how so many in the NFL got it so wrong that year.

2. PATRIOTS (3-0) (2): More superb play from Tom Brady, who has nine touchdown passes in his first three games and has the Patriots looking unbeatable.

3. CARDINALS (3-0) (3): The Cardinals' defense shines in 47-7 romp over 49ers with four interceptions, including two pick-sixes. And more good stuff from Carson Palmer, whose team has scored a combined 95 points the last two games.

4. BENGALS (3-0) (4): Andy Dalton is playing the best football of his career so far and outduels Joe Flacco on the road for a stirring 28-24 win over AFC North rival Baltimore.

5. BRONCOS (3-0) (5): Peyton Manning is starting to find his groove, aided in part by coach Gary Kubiak's willingness to let his quarterback use more of the shotgun formation. And even a little pistol formation for good measure.

6. FALCONS (3-0) (12): Dan Quinn is not only doing the best job among his class of first-year head coaches, he's doing the best job of any coach. The Falcons are 3-0 after a terrific second-half performance in Dallas, and the Matt Ryan-Julio Jones connection is looking unstoppable.

7. SEAHAWKS (1-2) (8): Kam Chancellor returns after a two-game holdout, and the Seahawks respond with a shutout win, albeit against an undermanned Bears team.

8. PANTHERS (3-0) (13): Panthers fattening up on weak early schedule to keep pace with the Falcons. Big test comes in two weeks at Seattle.

9. VIKINGS (2-1) (16): Adrian Peterson feels like he's all the way back after rushing for 126 yards and two touchdowns in a much easier than expected win over the Chargers. After a dismal opening-game performance in San Francisco, the Vikings are looking like the improved team we thought they'd be.

10. COWBOYS (2-1) (9): Who knew it would be the Cowboys' defense that would collapse after Tony Romo got hurt? Awful showing in a second-half rout against the Falcons at home.

11. STEELERS (2-1) (6): Michael Vick gets another chance to start, and his play in relief of the injured Ben Roethlisberger could have a major impact on the AFC North race. But there are enough playmakers around Vick to make his job easier. Nothing fancy, just get the ball in the hands of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

12. BILLS (2-1) (14): Rex Ryan had a good feeling his team would bounce back after a poor performance at home against the defending champion Patriots, and he was spot on. Bills dominate the Dolphins on the road in every phase.

13. JETS (2-1) (7): Jets come back to earth with a thud, as Ryan Fitzpatrick throws three interceptions and the defense stumbles early. Not enough left in the second half to do any better than a 24-17 loss to the Eagles.

14. CHARGERS (1-2) (10): Chargers are no match for a balanced Vikings' offense, and Philip Rivers is just ordinary against one of the NFL's more improved defenses.

15. CHIEFS (1-2) (11): Alex Smith was no match for Aaron Rodgers (not even close), and the Chiefs' early season crisis continues. After blowing a chance to beat the Broncos at home, they're simply blown out in Green Bay.

16. COLTS (1-2) (15): Did Andrew Luck just save the Colts' season? Another brilliant second-half comeback by the great young quarterback saves the Colts yet again. Good thing for the Colts they play in a weak division, where a losing record is still good enough for first place.

17. EAGLES (1-2) (21): The Eagles' offense finally looks decent - with Ryan Mathews and without DeMarco Murray - in building a 24-0 lead on the Jets. In the end, they have to hold on for a 24-17 win.

18. GIANTS (1-2) (29): Giants finally put a team away in the fourth quarter after botched attempts against the Cowboys and Falcons. In a watered-down NFC East and with the team getting healthy again, things are looking up.

19. RAIDERS (2-1) (25): A major accomplishment for the Raiders to actually have a winning record, even this early in the season. Nice job so far by Derek Carr, who has another strong game to help the Raiders end an 11-game road losing streak.

20. RAMS (1-2) (19): Well, at least the field at the Edward Jones Dome was on fire. Too bad the Rams weren't. After their game against the Steelers was delayed because of a fire caused by some pyrotechnics problems in a fireworks display, the Rams went meekly in a 12-6 loss.

21. RAVENS (0-3) (17): A lost season for the Ravens? Sure is looking that way. A comeback attempt falls short against the Bengals, as problems on both sides of the ball keep Baltimore winless and give John Harbaugh the first 0-3 start of his career.

22. LIONS (0-3) (18): Looks like the Lions won't be going back to the playoffs. Not unless Matthew Stafford picks up his game and the Lions produce some semblance of a running game.

23. WASHINGTON (1-2) (24): Jay Gruden is standing by Kirk Cousins, even after further evidence that the fourth-year quarterback can't stay away from game-changing interceptions.

24. TEXANS (1-2) (28): Texans finally get on the board, albeit against rebuilding Tampa Bay at home.

25. DOLPHINS (1-2) (20): There are losses, and then there are losses like this. Dolphins are humiliated by the Bills at home, 42-14, and everyone is on notice. Can't see Joe Philbin coaching into next season unless there is a dramatic turnaround.

26. TITANS (1-2) (22): More terrific stuff from rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota, but the Titans' defense can't match his performance. Titans blow a 24-14 lead at home to the Colts, but even then, Mariota drives for the potential game-tying score before a two-point conversion fails.

27. BROWNS (1-2) (27): Josh McCown returned from a concussion and threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns. His day ended with an interception on his final drive. Problems on offense? Sure. Bigger problems on defense.

28. 49ERS (1-2) (23): This once proud franchise has given up a combined 90 points in its last two games. The offense is a mess. The defense is just as bad. The Jim Harbaugh era is looking better and better, and it's in the rearview mirror.

29. BUCCANEERS (1-2) (26): This is going to take Jameis Winston a while to figure out. Just three field goals' worth of production in the second quarter of a 19-9 loss to the Texans.

30. JAGUARS (1-2) (30): Jaguars never had a chance against the Patriots. Just not a fair fight.

31. SAINTS (0-3) (31): Even with Drew Brees, the Saints' offense was struggling. Without him, forget it.

32. BEARS (0-3) (32): Three yards and a cloud of dust would have been better than this. Bears don't get a whiff of the end zone in one of their most inept performances in franchise history.