NFL Report: Charger make Gates highest paid end

Antonio Gates has agreed to a $36.175 million, five-year contract extension with the San Diego Chargers, making him the NFL's highest-paid tight end. The contract guarantees the six-time Pro Bowler $20.4 million, according to a person familiar with the deal, who spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the figures weren't released. Since his 2003 rookie season, Gates leads all tight ends in touchdown catches (59) and ranks second in yards (6,223).

Bengals await T.O.

Terrell Owens was headed to the Bengals' Kentucky training camp Wednesday while his teammates-to-be tucked pillows and sound systems under their arms, unpacking at Georgetown College. Owens wasn't expected to arrive until Thursday. "We've been through a lot here," QB Carson Palmer said. "A lot of ups and downs, a lot of personalities, a lot of egos. He definitely is another personality. I had a chance to work with him. He's been very easy to work with, very coachable."

Haynesworth ends boycott

On the eve of the first day of training camp, Albert Haynesworth ended his months-long boycott of the team by meeting with coach Mike Shanahan. Shanahan said Haynesworth must pass a conditioning test in order to practice.

Campbell Raiders' starter

Offseason acquisition Jason Campbell will open training camp as the Oakland Raiders' starting quarterback, coach Tom Cable said during the Raiders' first full day of camp.

The team will begin practice Thursday. Campbell will open with the first string. Cable says he is going in that direction because Bruce Gradkowski missed the past three months with a torn pectoral muscle. - AP