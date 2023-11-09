NFL says juniors declaring for draft can play in 3 of the all-star games, including Senior Bowl

Juniors who declare for the NFL draft will be eligible for three of the college all-star games after this season, including the Senior Bowl.

The league sent a memo to all 32 NFL teams on Wednesday informing them that the East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl can now accept juniors. Underclassmen who had graduated were already eligible. The memo, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, was previously reported by The Athletic and ESPN.

Top junior prospects include USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The showcase games often serve as a chance for lower-profile players.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 1, the Senior Bowl is Feb. 3 and the HBCU Legacy Bowl is Feb. 24.

The rule change doesn’t apply to other all-star games.