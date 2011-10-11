NFL sets Super date for MetLife Stadium

HOUSTON -- The NFL has set Feb. 2, 2014, as the date of the Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium; that date will not conflict with the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

"It's historically warmer on Feb. 2," Giants owner John Mara said with a smile. He didn't mention the possibility of snow, freezing rain, blustery winds and all the accompanying elements.

That will not be a factor in Arizona, where the NFL will head back to the desert in 2015. The NFL will return to the Valley of the Sun for the first time since the Giants' upset of the then-unbeaten Patriots on Feb. 3, 2008, at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Tempe, Ariz., was the 1996 host, with Dallas defeating Pittsburgh, 27-17.

The Phoenix area was awarded the 49th Super Bowl by NFL owners Tuesday, beating the only other candidate, Tampa, Fla. It will be the third time the Phoenix area has hosted the game, which will be played in Glendale.

"We are thrilled to be back in Arizona," commissioner Roger Goodell said. "I will say it was a difficult choice." Phoenix won on the second ballot, prompting screams of joy from the Arizona committee.

"Everyone pulled together throughout the Phoenix area to put together a terrific package we were able to present to the owners," Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said. "We are delighted."

It's difficult to be critical of the choice weather-wise: average temperature in early February in Glendale is about 60 degrees. In East Rutherford, N.J., where the first outdoor Super Bowl in a cold-weather climate will be played in 2014, the average is a slightly more chilly 31 degrees.

"This is huge for Arizona," bid leader Mike Kennedy said. "It feels really satisfying."