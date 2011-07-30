NFL: The week of deals in review

In what has to be the most intense transaction period in any sport in any era, the NFL is in the midst of a head-spinning period of free agency and trades condensing a signing period that usually lasts four months into about four days. Welcome to post-lockout football. Some of the key transactions:

BILLS

Brad Smith, WR, QB, KR: The versatile Smith, a solid performer for the Jets, takes his multifaceted talents to an AFC East rival.

CARDINALS

Kevin Kolb, QB: Ken Whisenhunt casts his lot with Kolb as a replacement for Kurt Warner.

COLTS

Peyton Manning, QB: Star passer signed a $90-million deal Saturday.

Joseph Addai, RB: Manning's deal gives Colts flexibility to re-sign the former first-rounder.

DOLPHINS

Reggie Bush, RB: Failing to come to terms with DeAngelo Williams and Ahmad Bradshaw, the Dolphins pulled off a trade for the former (and revoked) Heisman Trophy winner.

EAGLES

Nnamdi

Asomugha, CB: The Raiders' star got a $60-million deal after Philly swooped in and stole him away from the Jets and Cowboys.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, CB: Traded from the Cardinals in the deal that sent Kevin Kolb to Arizona.

Cullen Jenkins, DE: Veteran lineman won a Super Bowl last year in Green Bay.

Jason Babin, DE: Coming off a career-high 121/2 sacks in Tennessee.

Vince Young, QB: Former Titans first-round pick will back up Michael Vick and attempt to resurrect his career.

FALCONS

Ray Edwards, DE: Falcons will play him opposite John Abraham in an effort to increase the pass rush. Former Vikings defender got $30 million.

Tyson Clabo, G: Falcons placed a priority on re-signing Clabo, considered the top guard in free agency.

GIANTS

David Baas, C: Former 49ers center will replace Shaun O'Hara, who was released in a salary-cap move.

JETS

Santonio Holmes, WR: The Jets accomplished their top priority in re-signing this game-breaking receiver.

PANTHERS

DeAngelo Williams, RB: One of several key Panthers to re-sign, as Carolina keeps him from going to Denver and former Panthers coach John Fox.

Charles Johnson, DE: Coming off a career-high 111/2 sacks, Johnson got a whopping $72-million deal.

Jon Beason, LB: A key to the Panthers' defense since being drafted in the first round in '07.

Thomas Davis, LB: A first-rounder in '05, the Panthers thought Davis was another important piece to the defense.

PATRIOTS

Chad Ochocinco, WR:

Bill Belichick traded for

the high-profile receiver to

give Tom Brady another target.

Albert Haynesworth, DT:

Belichick took a chance on Haynesworth, who was suspended late last year in Washington for conduct detrimental to the team.

REDSKINS

Barry Cofield, NT: Former Giants defender went to NFC East rival.

SAINTS

Darren Sproles, RB: After trading Reggie Bush to the Dolphins, the Saints got a potentially more explosive third-down back in Sproles, a former Charger.

TEXANS

Johnathan Joseph, CB: Pulled the trigger on Joseph after Asomugha's price got too high.

Danieal Manning, S: Another player who can help a pass defense that was woeful last year.

TITANS

Matt Hasselbeck, QB: Former Seahawk will take over with Jake Locker waiting in the wings.

SEAHAWKS

Tarvaris Jackson, QB: The former Vikings backup is now the Seattle starter.

Sidney Rice, WR: Had a breakout season in 2009 before injuring his hip last year.

VIKINGS

Donovan McNabb, QB: One more shot for McNabb, who goes from Philly to Washington and now to Minny as Brett Favre's replacement.

Michael Jenkins, WR: McNabb has a tall target in the former Falcons receiver who signed three-year deal Saturday.