Titans kicker Nick Folk dealing with soreness so Tennessee added insurance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans ' most consistent scoring threat in an ugly season now is on the injury report, and that's why they brought back a player for a bit of insurance.

Kicker Nick Folk worked through some soreness, making a pair of field goals for Tennessee's only points last week in the Titans' loss to the Jaguars, his longest a 46-yarder. Both Folk and Brayden Narveson were on the field Wednesday during the portion of practice open to reporters, though the Titans listed Folk among six who did not practice.

Coach Brian Callahan said it was just some “general soreness" for Folk. But as good as Folk has been this season, he turned 40 last month. So the Titans (3-10) signed Narveson to the practice squad Tuesday after he spent training camp with them in case they need an option Sunday when they host Cincinnati (5-8).

“You’re always mindful of it with kickers and that kind of leg soreness," Callahan said. "So he finished the game but was sore. ... He doesn’t do anything on Wednesdays anyway. He’ll try to kick (Thursday), and we’ll see where he’s at. So I don’t really know how to feel about it either way. I just know he’ll kick tomorrow, and then we’ll have a better feel for his status after that.”

Folk has an NFL record streak of 85 consecutive field goals made on attempts from less than 40 yards, which included a 39-yarder that put the Titans up 6-0 last week. He ranks 14th in NFL history with 403 field goals and trails Arizona kicker Matt Prater by just four. Prater, who has 407 field goals, currently is on injured reserve.

The kicker signed a new deal this offseason after New England traded him to Tennessee in 2023 with Folk going on to lead both the NFL and set a franchise record, making 96.7% of his field goals (29 of 30). Folk has been nearly perfect this season, making all 22 extra point attempts and is 21 of 22 on field goals, including matching his career-long with a 56-yarder earlier this season.

Narveson had an impressive preseason for Tennessee, letting Folk focus on preparing for the regular season. The rookie from N.C. State was 6 of 7 on field-goal attempts, including a 59-yarder. He also made a 46-yard attempt as time expired in a 16-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. His lone miss was a 58-yarder at the end of the Titans' preseason finale that was nearly returned for a touchdown. He made his first try only to have it nullified because a timeout had been called.

Tennessee Titans place kicker Nick Folk kicks a field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/John Amis

Green Bay claimed Narveson when Tennessee waived him at the final roster cutdown. The Packers waived Narveson in October after the kicker missed a league-high five field-goal attempts.

“If for some reason he can’t go Sunday, Brayden will be ready to roll in and he’ll kick and do all that,” Callahan said of Narveson. "So obviously it’s nice to have some familiarity with him, and he’s here in case we need him.”

Levis update

Among the Titans who practiced fully Wednesday was quarterback Will Levis. He said after the loss to the Jaguars that he played the second half after getting a shot after aggravating his right, throwing shoulder. He sprained the AC joint in that shoulder early in a win over Miami on Sept. 30 and later missed three games with the injury.

“Feel good,” Levis said after a 75-minute practice. “Just going to see how the week goes and see how the body responds, but I definitely feel better than the last time I nicked it up.”