NFL season-opening pick: Take points with Lions

DETROIT AT KANSAS CITY

TV: NBC, 8:20 p.m.

Kansas City by 5.5; O/U: 52.5

By the time the 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday night, it will have been 207 days since Kansas City won the Super Bowl (but who’s counting . . . who isn’t?). A lot has changed around the NFL, most notably in our own backyard, but one thing remains the same: Kansas City, led by reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, is still the team to beat. But that doesn’t mean the champs are unbeatable. Detroit had a super finish to last year’s regular season (8-2 after a 1-6 start) and most, including myself, are bullish on them. In fact, the NFL stole my thunder by scheduling my Super Bowl matchup pick in Week 1.

An intriguing matchup added a layer on Tuesday when Travis Kelce, still the best tight end in the game, injured his knee at practice. That dropped the line a whole point (not many non-QBs can do that). Even before the news, I liked the Lions to cover what feels like too big of a number. This Detroit team has weapons on offense: Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown developed a strong chemistry last year, and the exciting new backfield of David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is going to give defenses fits. With Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones still holding out and not expected to play, that could be just as big a deal as not having Kelce on offense.

Kansas City is looking to become the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to win nine straight season-opening games, and Mahomes will probably find a way to eke out another close one like he always does. But the Lions will have their chances. And who knows, maybe we’ll see this matchup again in Las Vegas in 157 days.

The pick: Detroit

STAFF PICKS

Tom Rock: Kansas City

Al Iannazzone: Kansas City

Kimberly Jones: Kansas City