NFL Week 9 betting guide: Odds, picks, props, parlays and more

SAME GAME PARLAY

Tyreek Hill Over 92.5 Receiving Yards + Tyreek Hill Over 6.5 Receptions + Patrick Mahomes Over 24.5 Rushing Yards (+277).

Wake up early Sunday morning to watch Kansas City and Miami put on a show in Germany. The main storyline is Hill facing his former team for the first time since last year’s trade. Hill has six or more catches in six of the Dolphins’ eight games and has eclipsed 92.5 receiving yards in five of them (215, 157, 181, 163, 112). With Hill’s big-play capability, there’s the possibility of nearly hitting the receiving yards prop on one pass. As for Mahomes, he has only lost back-to-back games three times in six seasons, so expect him to be hot after battling a cold in last week’s loss at Denver. Mahomes has had 25 or more rushing yards in six games this season. He’s always good for a big scramble on third-and-long to extend a drive.

BEST BETS

CINCINNATI (-1.5) VS. BUFFALO. Don’t look now but the Bengals — the team that started 0-2 and everyone was doubting — are again looking like a Super Bowl contender. Joe Burrow, rested after the bye, picked apart the 49ers’ defense last week in a 31-17 win. He was 28-for-32 for 283 yards and 3 TDs and at one point completed 19 passes in a row. The Bengals beat the Bills, 27-10, at Buffalo in last year’s divisional round, and now the Bills will be missing key defenders. Not good news against a Cincinnati offense that is firing on all cylinders. Who’s stopping Ja’Marr Chase? The Bills beat the Bucs last Thursday night, but they haven’t looked right since the London loss to the Jaguars and two weeks ago allowed 29 points to the Patriots.

OVER/UNDER 43.5, INDIANAPOLIS AT CAROLINA. Only one NFL team has scored at least 20 points in every game this season. Nope, not Miami. Not Kansas City or Philadelphia, either. It’s Indianapolis, whose 25.6 points per game rank sixth in the league. The over has hit in six of the Colts’ eight games, and the last three finals were 37-20, 39-38 and 38-27. The Panthers average just 18.1 points per game, but with Frank Reich’s old team in town, and Carolina possibly playing looser now that it got its first win, we expect both teams to score 20-plus and hit the over.

ANY TIME TD SCORER

The best 1 p.m. game is Seattle (5-2) at Baltimore (6-2), so let’s go with one player for each team in what feels like a back-and-forth contest that has the potential for a lot of points.

MARK ANDREWS (+160). Lamar Jackson’s favorite target has the second-most touchdowns (27) by a tight end in the NFL since the 2020 season. He has six this season, including one last week and two the week before. He’s always a red-zone threat.

JAKE BOBO (+700). This is more of a value play, as the Seahawks rookie receiver could find the end zone for the third straight week with Seattle’s bigger targets getting more of the focus from the Baltimore defense. Bobo scored a rushing TD last week, and the week before caught his second TD pass of the season.

GIANTS PICK & PROP

GIANTS (+1.5) AT LAS VEGAS. The Giants have allowed 14, 7 and 13 points the last three weeks, but a combination of bad offense and bad luck resulted in a 1-2 record instead of 3-0. At 2-6, the Giants are sellers, but you should still be buyers on them this week. The Raiders are a mess, having just fired their coach and GM and benching Jimmy Garoppolo after back-to-back frustrating losses at Chicago and Detroit. The Raiders have scored more than 20 points just once, so Kayvon Thibodeaux and a resurgent Giants defense could have another big day (and impress former Big Blue linebacker Antonio Pierce, now the Raiders interim coach).

Final score prediction: Giants 24, Raiders 17

JETS PICK & PROP

JETS (+3.5) VS. L.A. CHARGERS. Josh Allen. Patrick Mahomes. Jalen Hurts. Justin Herbert? This MNF matchup presents another chance for the Jets defense to slow down a top QB. Zach Wilson has been his best outside of the 1 p.m. window (see: SNF vs. KC). The Chargers allow 297.4 passing yards per game, by far the most in the NFL. The Jets’ banged-up O-line is an issue against Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, but if Wilson can get the ball to Garrett Wilson often, the Jets can make it four wins in a row against an overrated Bolts team.

Final score prediction: Jets 23, Chargers 20

SUNDAY SPECIAL

FanDuel offers “weekly specials.” Here’s one to consider ordering:

A.J. BROWN & CEEDEE LAMB TO COMBINE FOR 200+ RECEIVING YARDS (+240). In what figures to be a classic NFC East matchup that goes down to the wire, look for the Eagles’ and Cowboys’ No. 1 receiving options to have strong games. Brown has put up huge numbers the last six weeks, averaging eight catches (on 11 targets) for 138.5 yards. Lamb’s last two weeks after a slow start: 12 catches for 158 yards in the win over the Rams after seven for 117 the game before.

BET TO THE FUTURE

CINCINNATI TO WIN SUPER BOWL (+1700). The Bengals were +1,000 before the season, so there’s good value here after their slow start lowered their odds. Joe Burrow is no longer hurt, and he has looked 100% healthy during the team’s three-game winning streak. Cincinnati is going to go on a run, and will be a tough out in the postseason.