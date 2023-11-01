NFL Week 9 odds and betting plays for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans

TENNESSEE (3-4) AT PITTSBURGH (4-3)

TV: Amazon Prime, 8:15 p.m.

Odds: Pittsburgh by 2.5; O/U: 36.5

(All odds from FanDuel, as of Wednesday afternoon)

THE PICK: Titans (+2.5)

It doesn't get much closer than this as two of the most well-coached teams in the NFL face off on a short week. Mike Tomlin's teams find a way to win these games more often than not, but with Kenny Pickett (ribs) likely playing through an injury, an already stagnant Steelers offense figures to struggle to move the ball. On the flip side, the Titans offense got a huge boost from Will Levis' NFL debut in last Sunday's win over the Falcons as the rookie threw four touchdown passes. It will be tougher on the road and having to deal with T.J. Watt and the Steelers' pass rush, but the Titans still have Derrick Henry to take some of the pressure off. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is 27-16-1 against the spread as an underdog.

ANY TIME TD SCORER: DeAndre Hopkins (+210)

Hopkins had four catches for 128 yards in Levis' debut, with three of them going for touchdowns. He had zero TD catches with Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis at quarterback. With Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick out, this shapes up as another good matchup for Hopkins. As showcased on Levis' first TD pass last week, a 47-yarder, sometimes you just gotta heave it up in Hopkins' vicinity and he will find the ball.

SAME GAME PARLAY: Titans Moneyline + Over 36.5 + Will Levis Over 204.5 Passing Yards (+516)

The Titans are a live 'dog, so taking them to win a coin-flip game against a team that has struggled scoring is worth a shot. The Steelers have scored just five offensive touchdowns in their last four games, and two of those were in the fourth quarter in a win over the Rams two weeks ago. Even a low-scoring, familiar final like 20-17 gets you the over. Levis was 19-for-29 for 238 yards in his debut. A deep pass or two to Hopkins should help get him to at least 205.