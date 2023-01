SATURDAY

NFC: No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers, FOX, 4:30 p.m.

AFC: No. 5 LA Chargers at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars, NBC, 8:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

AFC: No. 7 Miami Dolphins at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, CBS, 1 p.m.

NFC: No. 6 Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings, FOX, 4:30 p.m.

AFC: No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals, NBC, 8:15 p.m.

MONDAY

NFC: No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN/ABC/ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.