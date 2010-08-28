Notable contract holdouts

Darrelle Revis is the latest NFL player to engage in a contract holdout. Here are some more prominent holdouts in past years:MICHAEL CRABTREE, WR,

49ers, 2009

Missed all of training camp and the first five games of the regular season before agreeing on a contract.

MICHAEL STRAHAN, DE,

Giants, 2007

He stayed away from the team until the final week of the preseason, claiming he was considering retirement. The team felt he wanted more money but didn't adjust his contract.

PHILIP RIVERS, QB,

Chargers, 2004

As a rookie, missed 25 days of training camp before agreeing to terms. Served as a backup to Drew Brees that season.

SEAN GILBERT, DT,

Redskins, 1997

Held out the entire season and forced a trade to Carolina the following year. Gilbert is Revis' uncle and has been advising him during negotiations.

JOEY GALLOWAY, WR,

Seahawks, 1999

Held out nearly half the season before returning to the team. Was traded the following year to Dallas for two first-round picks.

CORNELIUS BENNETT, LB,

Colts, 1987

The first-round pick held out 102 days before the Colts wound up trading him to the Bills. The deal also brought Eric Dickerson from the Rams to the Colts.