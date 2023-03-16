OL Coleman Shelton returning to LA Rams with 2-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Versatile offensive lineman Coleman Shelton is returning to the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year deal.

The Rams announced a new contract for Shelton on Wednesday night.

Shelton is a Pasadena native who went undrafted out of the University of Washington, but played his way into a key role with the Rams after joining the team in 2019 off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.

He started 13 games last season while playing extensively at multiple positions. After beginning the season as the Rams' starting right guard, Shelton returned from a high ankle sprain at midseason to anchor Los Angeles' injury-plagued line in the absence of center Brian Allen.

Shelton voided the final year of his contract earlier this month to become an unrestricted free agent, but the Rams secured his return with their first move of the NFL free-agent period that wasn't a subtraction.

Los Angeles has traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and released linebackers Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd to get under the NFL's salary cap.