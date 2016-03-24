Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks about UFO sighting

The truth is out there — and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may know something about it.

No, seriously.

In an appearance on Nerdist.com’s You Made it Weird podcast, hosted by comedian Pete Holmes, Rodgers told the story of a sighting he experienced in 2005 while staying at the New Jersey home of Cal teammate Steve Levy.

“It was a large orange, left-to-right moving object,” Rodgers said. “Because of the overcast nature of the night and the snow, you couldn’t make out... it was behind the clouds we were seeing but it was definitively large, moving from left to right... it was me, Steve and his brother that saw it.”

Though highly public UFO sightings are few and far between these days (mostly because technology has made it easier to debunk faked photographs), Rodgers genuinely feels he saw, well, something.

Rodgers went on to explain that he heard the alarm of a nearby nuclear power plant, something he claims is commonly connected to UFO sightings.

Whatever he saw, it was stark enough that he was still able to clearly recall the experience 11 years after the fact.