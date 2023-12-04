The Panthers believe tough times will make No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young stronger, but will they?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryce Young certainly wasn’t expecting to start his NFL career on a 1-11 team.

But here the Panthers are, the first team eliminated from playoff contention, coming off a coaching change and facing an unsettled future.

Young has struggled all season and ranks near the bottom of the league in most statistical QB categories. He's been sacked 44 times in 11 games.

Panthers interim coach Chris Tabor believes this year's experience will pay big dividends for the No. 1 overall pick as he moves forward, reminiscent of the cliche that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

“Obviously he's going through a tough time like we all are,” Tabor said Monday, one day after his team's 21-18 loss to Tampa Bay. “You don't sign up for this. You don't sign up and say, ‘Boy after 12 games I’d like to be 1-11.' Does anyone want to sign up for that?

“But he's a tough-minded kid. He cares. He's a pro. I think this is helping him mature even faster than probably you would think. He's going to be just fine. He's a good football player and a great person. So I think those qualities right there are going to allow him to be really good in this league.”

Or will they?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Mark LoMoglio

Sure, there have been quarterbacks who've struggled as rookies after getting picked No. 1 overall, but bounced back. Peyton Manning went 3-13 with the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow was 2-7-1 in 2020 and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence was 3-14 in 2021.

Young's problems include a lack of weapons around him and inadequate protection up front.

And the Panthers don't have a lot of draft picks to help him.

They traded away their first-round pick next year — which as of now would be the No. 1 pick — to the Chicago Bears to get Young, and their overall draft capital is lacking. The Panthers haven't signed a bunch of impact free agents lately, either, which raises the question of how long the team's rebuild will last.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen believes Young will be fine and that the rookie is making the best of a bad situation by staying positive and being a leader.

“I told him the other week, this is probably the best thing that will ever happen to you just because now you kind of have the ability to fight through adversity and go through the toughest of tough times," Thielen said. "Hopefully he will never even be close to this record again in his career.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The Panthers finally got a 100-yard rushing game. Chubba Hubbard ran for 104 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns against Tampa Bay. Carolina's offensive line has proven to be a solid run-blocking unit when the team stays committed to the run, but the same can't be said about pass protection.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown made two questionable calls on the final drive, electing to throw on both third and fourth down when the Panthers needed 1 yard to move the chains. Instead, Young threw an incompletion and an interception, sealing Tampa Bay's 21-18 victory.

It was a curious decision, given the way the Panthers had run the ball all game, racking up 133 yards.

“I have no problem with the calls there,” Tabor said. “I have a lot of confidence in the guys. We didn’t get it done.”

STOCK UP

If nothing else, Tabor is doing a good job keeping the mood light after inheriting an impossible situation from Frank Reich, who was fired a week ago. When the game officials walked over to Tabor on the sideline before Sunday's game and asked if he needed anything, he replied, “I'm kind of hungry. I could use a double cheeseburger.” He said he wound up getting one after the game.

STOCK DOWN

Brian Burns, the team's star pass rusher and best player, was ejected from Sunday's game for throwing a punch at a Buccaneers offensive lineman. “He's one of our really good players and wishes he didn't do that because we really need him,” Tabor said.

INJURIES

Cornerback Jaycee Horn returned after missing 10 games with a hamstring injury. Horn's snap count was limited and he struggled at times working his way back in. However, Horn came out of the game injury-free and his reps will increase moving forward, Tabor said.

KEY NUMBERS

30-64 — The Panthers' record since David Tepper bought the team in 2018.

NEXT STEPS

The Panthers play their third straight road game when the visit New Orleans on Sunday. Carolina is 0-7 away from home.