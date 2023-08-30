Panthers' Bryce Young is at the top of the NFC South's dramatic makeover at quarterback

ATLANTA — Only three years after the NFC South featured three of the NFL's top 10 all-time passers, a transformation at quarterback should help define a new era for the division.

Carolina's Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick of this year's NFL draft, is at the top of the division's makeover at quarterback.

Entering the 2020 season, the NFC South featured Tampa Bay's Tom Brady, New Orleans' Drew Brees and Atlanta's Matt Ryan. Dan Quinn, the Dallas defensive coordinator who was then the Falcons coach, called the division “Quarterback South.”

Brady and Brees are the NFL's all-time leaders in passing yards and Ryan ranks seventh. Cam Newton had just completed a nine-year run with Carolina and would return to the Panthers for one year in 2021.

Now, following a 2022 season in which the division had no team with a winning record, the turnover atop the four teams' quarterback charts has been dramatic.

Atlanta's Desmond Ridder, who has only four starts entering his second season, has the most seniority as a starter with his current team.

One year after the Buccaneers won the division at 8-9 and the other three teams finished 7-10, it's difficult to identify the favorite in the NFC South. The team which enjoys the smoothest transition at quarterback seems likely to emerge as the division winner.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) stands on the sidelines under a misting system during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

While the Panthers and Falcons are leaning on draft picks, the Saints, with Derek Carr, and the Buccaneers, with Baker Mayfield, plan to start recycled veterans.

BAYOU BOUNCE-BACK HOPES

Carr is looking for a fresh start in New Orleans. He was released by the Las Vegas Raiders after a 2022 season he acknowledges was not his best.

If Carr returns to his top form, he could give New Orleans the division's most accomplished passer. He posted four consecutive 4,000-yard seasons from 2018 to 2021.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr speaks in a press conference after a joint NFL football practice with the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Costa Mesa, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

The Saints are optimistic they can return to the top spot in the division they won in four straight seasons from 2017-2020.

“There’s a little more swagger on all of us," said Saints linebacker Demario Davis. "… We got reasons that are undisclosed why we’re excited. … Everybody’s going to see it when it’s time. If you believe in the Saints and you’re a fan of the Saints, or you’re ‘Who Dat’ nation, you should be excited right now. That’s all I’ll say.”

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was suspended for three games by the NFL for his role in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas. That creates opportunities for third-round pick Kendre Miller.

YOUNG ERA BEGINS

There was no quarterback drama in Charlotte. As training camp opened, coach Frank Reich selected Young as the team’s starter for the Sept. 10 opener against the Falcons. It was no surprise. Young's status as the starter seemed clear after he took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton during organized team activities in June.

Young completed 7 of 12 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' final preseason game on Friday night, a 26-17 loss to Detroit.

“Having these games under my belt now it’s great to be able to take that and then translate to playing against others," Young said. "Obviously, I haven’t played in a regular-season game before, and it’s going to present challenges that I haven’t faced yet, but I’m excited for that and I understand the challenge that comes with it.”

RUNNING WITH RIDDER

The Falcons have added rookie Bijan Robinson to a running game that already ranked as one of the league's best with Tyler Allgeier, who ran for more than 1,000 yards as a rookie, and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Robinson's versatility as a runner and receiver out of the backfield should help Ridder. The second-year quarterback also will throw to 2022 first-round pick Drake London and 2021 first-rounder Kyle Pitts, the tight end who is returning from knee surgery that limited him to 10 games in 2022. The Falcons signed Mack Hollins as the likely No. 2 receiver behind London.

Ridder was 2-2 in his four-game audition as a starter to close last season. The Falcons signed veteran Taylor Heinicke to be Ridder's backup.

General manager Terry Fontenot said the perception of a wide-open division doesn't put more pressure to win in coach Arthur Smith's third season.

“We have a lot of confidence in our team,” Fontenot said. “We don’t look at it like OK, this is where this division is and it's time.”

MAYFIELD RETURNS TO DIVISION

Mayfield beat out Kyle Trask for the starting job in Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old Mayfield is returning for a second tour of duty in the division after posting a 1-5 record in six starts with Carolina last season.

"Now I've just got to lead like I know how," Mayfield said. “The real thing is around the corner. It's an exciting time. ... I just feel I'm in good command of the offense right now.”

The Bucs are running a new offense installed by offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who was credited with helping Geno Smith improve his game last year in Seattle.

Bucs wide receiver Russell Gage was lost for the season with a right knee injury in camp. Gage, who had a career-high five touchdowns with Tampa Bay in 2022, was expected to be the No. 3 wide receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Saints, Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers

___

AP Sports Writers Fred Goodall, Brett Martel and Steve Reed contributed to this report.