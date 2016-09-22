Panthers, NFL monitoring protests ahead of Sunday’s game in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the Carolina Panthers are still planning to host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, team officials say they will continue to monitor the ongoing violent protests that have gripped the city.

Gov. Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency in Charlotte on Wednesday night and has sent the National Guard in to help restore peace.

Panthers president Danny Morrison said in a statement Thursday that the team is “in contact with government officials, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the NFL. We are continuing to monitor events as we prepare for Sunday’s home game.”

What began as a peaceful protest Wednesday night led to more rioting and looting in the city Wednesday night with one person shot and four police officers injured.

The Panthers (1-1) have won 14 straight home games.