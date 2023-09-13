Panthers place guard Brady Christensen on IR; cornerback Jaycee Horn has 'serious' hamstring injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn and guard Brady Christensen got hurt during the team's Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Horn has what coach Frank Reich called a “serious” hamstring injury that may require surgery. Reich said Horn is getting a second medical opinion.

The Panthers haven't decided whether to put Horn on IR, but Reich indicated that is an option.

Horn, a first-round pick in 2021, missed 18 of 34 games in his previous two seasons in the league. Troy Hill likely will see increased playing time with Horn's injury.

The Panthers placed Christensen on injured reserve with a biceps injury, leaving them without both starting guards for Monday night’s home opener against New Orleans. He will miss at least four weeks.

Carolina already was without guard Austin Corbett, who has not played since tearing an ACL in last year’s regular-season finale. Corbett started the season on IR and is eligible to return in Week 5.

The injuries on the line are a big concern for a team with a rookie quarterback in No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

Second-year guard Cade Mays seems like the obvious replacement for Christensen. Mays started two games last season for the Panthers as a rookie.

Rookie Chandler Zavala started the season opener for Carolina at the other guard spot in place of Corbett.