PAT from 43 an 'interesting concept' for Tom Coughlin

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tom Coughlin likes his extra points like just about everything else in his life: Old-fashioned.

That’s why the Giants coach voiced concern about proposed changes to the rules that would move the line of scrimmage on PATs to the 25. That rule was tabled at the NFL owners' meetings this week, but Coughlin spoke against the idea at the NFC coaches’ breakfast on Wednesday morning.

“I personally don’t see the necessity of making that a more competitive play,” Coughlin said. “There are other thoughts involved too. It’s November, it’s December, it’s MetLife Stadium, it’s zero degrees, it’s snowing, and you’re going to line up for an extra point to win the division and it’s a 43-yard field goal? That’s an interesting concept.”

The rule remains in limbo, but the league did say it would experiment with spotting the ball at the 20 for the first two weeks of the preseason this summer. Coughlin said if such a new rule did come to the books, it might force teams to go for a two-point conversion more often. In that case, the ball would be spotted at the 2, as it is currently. On a windy day or if the kicker has already missed a few tries, perhaps coaches would be more inclined to run an offensive play.

That would be a side-effect of the rule, but Coughlin suspects it could be a driving force behind the movement. “If people want to go for two more, let’s just say that,” he said.

That extra point rule change was proposed by the Patriots. Another Patriots proposal would be to install cameras on the sidelines, goal lines and end lines to get a better view of whether players remain in-bounds on plays that are challenged or reviewed. That proposal was also tabled – the league wants to discuss the implications and feasibility with broadcast partners and, more to the point, figure out who will pay for it – but it is one that Coughlin supports.

"I think it’s an excellent proposal,” he said. “A lot of the things we talk about and do are in an effort to make the officiating more consistent, better and to get it right. I think this is a proposal that would definitely be in that direction … The idea behind it, the concept behind it, I don’t know how anybody could disagree with that.”

