Patriots ink Brandon Browner

Two days after snagging Darrelle Revis on a two-year, $32 million deal, the Patriots have agreed to terms with former Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner on a three-year, $17 million deal. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson.

Browner will begin the season on a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, but he can participate in all off-season and training camp activities.

With Revis and Browner, the Patriots have addressed a glaring need in the secondary. They'd already lost cornerback Aqib Talib to the Broncos, but snagging Revis on what will almost certainly be a one-year rental for $12 million, and now getting Browner, upgrades the secondary considerably.