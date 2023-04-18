Patriots owner Kraft joined by Meek Mill for Holocaust march

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft led a delegation that included rapper Meek Mill on a march in Poland on Tuesday to honor victims and survivors of the Holocaust.

The 3-kilometer “March of the Living” is an annual commemoration that covers the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex, the largest Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

The event is being attended by Kraft as part of his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, which he started in 2019 to address hate against Jews. Kraft lit the first torch at the outset of the march, a Patriots team spokesman said.

Kraft was one of several celebrities who helped advocate on behalf of Mill, who was released from prison in 2018 after initially being sentenced to two to four years in jail for probation violations in decade-old gun and drug convictions.

Kraft has since joined Mill, rap mogul Jay Z and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in the Reform Alliance, a group that lobbies for changes to state probation and parole laws.