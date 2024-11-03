Rookie Drake Maye back for the Pats with Mason Rudolph starting at QB for the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rookie Drake Maye is expected to start Sunday for the New England Patriots after clearing concussion protocol, and the Tennessee Titans are going with backup Mason Rudolph in place of Will Levis for a third straight game.

The Patriots (2-6) announced Saturday that Maye not only had cleared the protocol but was removed from the injury report. He was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable after the first-round draft pick left last week’s win over the Jets.

Maye took a helmet-to-helmet hit on an 18-yard scramble from Jets linebacker Jermaine Sherwood who was not flagged for the hit. The NFL did fine Sherwood.

The rookie has thrown at least two touchdown passes in two of his three starts this season. That means two of the top seven picks in April's draft will play in this game. Maye was the No. 3 pick overall out of North Carolina, while Tennessee (1-6) took left tackle J.C. Latham at No. 7 out of Alabama.

Levis had been listed as questionable with his sprained right, throwing shoulder. He was limited all week in practice as well. Rudolph had the Titans' best passing performance last week in their loss in Detroit.

The Patriots also deactivated safety Kyle Dugger for a second straight game.

The Titans will be without cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and running back Tyjae Spears for a third straight game. Tennessee also deactivated right guard Dillon Radunz after starting him the first seven games. He did not practice all week with an injured foot.