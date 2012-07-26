Peyton Manning Era begins in Denver with packed camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Peyton Manning jogged onto the practice field to a loud roar from a record crowd as the Denver Broncos opened training camp at their Dove Valley complex Thursday morning.

It was the first chance for the public to see the four-time MVP in a Broncos uniform. He was released by the Indianapolis Colts after 14 seasons in March. He missed all of last season with a nerve problem in his neck.

With Manning replacing Tim Tebow, expectations are high for the Broncos, who haven't posted a winning record since 2006.

Right guard Chris Kuper and running back Knowshon Moreno, coming off broken legs, both participated in the workout that drew more than 3,300 fans, the most at a practice since the team moved training camp here in 2003.