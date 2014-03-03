Peyton Manning passes neck test

When last we saw Peyton Manning, he was being roughed up by the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. But that won’t be the last we ever see of him.

The reigning MVP reportedly passed the annual physical examination on his surgically repaired neck Monday morning and will continue his Hall-of-Fame career with the Broncos. The Denver Post reported the result of the test, an annual assessment of Manning’s neck that is worked into his contract. Manning signed a five-year, $96 million deal with the Broncos in 2012 and has three years remaining on it.

According to the report, the all-clear from the medical personnel means that Manning’s $20 million salary for 2014 will be fully guaranteed.

Manning is coming off a season in which he set NFL record with 5,477 passing yards and 55 regular-season touchdown passes and won his fifth MVP award.

