Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is inactive for Philadelphia's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens
BALTIMORE — Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith is inactive for Sunday's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens because of a hamstring injury.
Smith will miss a second straight game for the Eagles. He has 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
Baltimore also has a couple of notable inactives. Safety Marcus Williams is a healthy scratch, and pass-rushing standout Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck) is out as well.
Nose tackle Michael Pierce (calf) is active for the Ravens. He's been on injured reserve for the past four games.
More football news
Broncos coach Sean Payton has a history with Browns dynamic duo of Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy3m read
Still makes 2 picks, returns one for TD as Chargers hand Falcons third straight loss, 17-132m read
Jayden Daniels has 4 TDs as the Commanders end their skid at 3 by beating the Titans 42-191m read
Russell Wilson throws for a season-high 414 yards and 3 TDs as the Steelers top the Bengals 44-381m read
Vikings win 5th straight, rallying past Cardinals 23-22 on Sam Darnold's TD pass with 1:13 left2m read