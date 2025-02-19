SportsFootball

Eagles promote Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator following Kellen Moore's departure for Saints

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, left, talks with assistant...

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, left, talks with assistant head coach Kevin Patullo during warmups before an NFL pre-season football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug.24, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Rich Schultz

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have promoted Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator following the departure of Kellen Moore, the team announced Wednesday.

Patullo joined the Eagles' staff as passing game coordinator in 2021 when coach Nick Sirianni was hired, and he became associate head coach in 2023.

Patullo takes over an offense that was second in the NFL in rushing under former coordinator Kellen Moore, who was hired as New Orleans' head coach two days after the Eagles beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

“I can’t tell you that I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, ‘What do you think?’ That’s in everything. That’s in-game, out of game, with scheduling, that’s with offensive stuff, that’s with game-management stuff. I lean on him a lot,” Sirianni said.

Patullo's first job in the NFL was as an offensive assistant and quality control coach with the Chiefs in 2007. He also worked for Buffalo, Tennessee, the New York Jets and Indianapolis before he joined the Eagles.

“Can’t be great without the greatness of others, and that is definitely a fact with Kevin Patullo, and I trust him with everything,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles, led by mobile quarterback Jalen Hurts and a strong offensive line, rushed for a franchise-record 3,048 yards last season. Saquon Barkley gained 2,005 yards in the regular season and 499 in four playoff games to set the NFL single-season record.

