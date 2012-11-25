Plaxico Burress active for Steelers

CLEVELAND -- Wide receiver Plaxico Burress is active and will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will not have Antonio Brown when they face the Browns.

Burress was re-signed earlier this week by the Steelers, who drafted him in 2000. Burress was needed because of injuries to Brown (ankle) and Jerricho Cotchery (ribs). Emmanuel Sanders will start for Brown, who was listed as questionable all week and was limited in practice.

As expected, safety Troy Polamalu (calf) and quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger (ribs) and Byron Leftwich (ribs) are inactive forcing the Steelers to start 37-year-old QB Charlie Batch.

Browns cornerback Joe Haden is active after missing last week's game in Dallas with an abdominal injury. Also, cornerback Buster Skrine will play after sustaining a concussion last week.