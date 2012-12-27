Police: Josh Brent's BAC 0.189 at time of fatal crash

DALLAS -- Dallas Cowboys nose tackle Josh Brent had a blood-alcohol content of 0.189, more than twice the legal limit, after the car crash that killed teammate and friend Jerry Brown, according to documents released by police Thursday.

The 24-year-old Brent was tested after the crash in the early hours of Dec. 8 and the Texas legal limit for drivers is 0.08 percent. One report said Brent was intoxicated, driving over the speed limit and swerving out of one lane when he struck a curb in Irving, a suburb of Dallas, causing the car to flip over.

The crash report also says Brent was driving with an expired and suspended driver's license obtained in Illinois, where he pleaded guilty three years ago to driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.

Brown was pronounced dead at a Dallas hospital. Brent was arrested and indicted Wednesday on one count of intoxication manslaughter. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, though he could also receive probation. Brent is free on $100,000 bond and required to wear an alcohol monitor. His attorney, George Milner, did not return a phone message Thursday.

Authorities say they also found an unopened bottle of Cognac liquor in searching Brent's Mercedes sedan, along with "multiple receipts" and his iPad and cellphone. Brent and Brown reportedly spent at least part of Friday night at the club Privae Dallas. The iPad and cellphone found in the Mercedes have information "from the events prior to and during the crash that will aid this investigation," other warrants said.

The 25-year-old Brown was on the Cowboys practice squad and played with Brent at the University of Illinois. The two men have been described as close friends. Brent has been placed on the NFL reserve/non-football illness list and won't play again this season.

No court dates in his case have been scheduled.