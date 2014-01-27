Private jet can take you to the Super Bowl

So let’s say you’re in Denver or Seattle reading this on newsday.com and you and your friends are thinking about making a last-minute trip to New York to go to the Super Bowl.

Interested in flying a private jet here?

Magellan Jets estimates that a sample airfare from Denver here will cost $25,000 and $35,000 from Seattle.

Sound crazy? Maybe to you and me.

But surely there will be a lot of people inside MetLife Stadium on Sunday who arrived this way.

“It’s the most traveled event I’ve ever seen for private travel,” Magellan Jets vice president Greg Belezerian said. “It trumps the World Series and all those other sporting events. And it’s not just one day. It’s a whole week.”

And for those fans who fly via Magellan Jets to the Super Bowl, Belezerian said they will decorate the inside of the jet with Broncos or Seahawks paraphernalia, depending on your rooting preference.