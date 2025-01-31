SportsFootball

New Raiders coach Pete Carroll retains defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, AP source says

Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham during the first...

Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll has retained defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the move.

Carroll said at his introductory news conference on Monday that he planned to keep some coaches from the previous staff. The 46-year-old Graham has been on Las Vegas' staff since 2022.

The Raiders were ninth in 2023 in scoring defense, allowing 19.5 points per game.

That number ballooned to 25.5 points this season, tying Las Vegas with the Cincinnati Bengals for 25th. But the Raiders lost about half of their starting defense to serious injuries, including star linemen Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins. Even with those losses, the Raiders had a stretch late in the season during which they kept opponents to fewer than 20 points in four of five games.

Carroll also is searching for an offensive coordinator. Darrell Bevell, Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator under Carroll in 2011-17, has interviewed for the position, according to NFL Network.

