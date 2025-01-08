SportsFootball

Raiders request interviews with Lions and Chiefs coordinators for head coaching position

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn looks on during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have requested interviews with Detroit Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for their vacant head coaching position.

The requests come a day after Antonio Pierce was fired following just one full-time season in which he went 4-13. Pierce was 5-4 as the interim coach in 2023.

Glenn is the Lions' defensive coordinator and Johnson holds the same position on the offensive side. Both are among the most in-demand coaches this hiring cycle because Detroit is the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Lions were seventh in scoring defense, allowing 20.1 points per game despite a slew of injuries on that side of the ball. They led the NFL in scoring with a 33.2-point average.

Spagnuolo has been the defensive coordinator for the two-time defending champion Chiefs, the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, for the past six seasons. He was the St. Louis Rams' head coach from 2009-11, going 10-38.

The Chiefs have been one of the league's top defenses under his watch. They were fourth in scoring (19.2-point average) and ninth in total defense (320.6-yard average).

