Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell back at practice, but status is undetermined for Falcons game

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) passes the ball...

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Jason Behnken

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who injured his left knee in Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay, will go through a walkthrough practice Wednesday, coach Antonio Pierce said.

Pierce wasn't ready, however, to declare that O'Connell would start Monday night's home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“We'll see how the week goes,” Pierce said.

If O'Connell doesn't play, Desmond Ridder will start against his former team. Ridder started 13 games for the Falcons last season before he was traded to Arizona. The Raiders signed him off the Cardinals practice squad Oct. 21.

Las Vegas activated quarterback Carter Bradley from the practice squad Tuesday. His dad, Gus, is the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator.

“Dealing with injuries, might as well have three quarterbacks up the way the season's been going,” Pierce said. “Carter's done a really good job giving us a look on the practice squad. I think as the season's gone on, it's practice, but you have seen improvement.”

Pierce also said he expected running back Alexander Mattison, who hasn't played the past three games because of an ankle injury, to be activated this week. But Sincere McCormick, who rushed for 175 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry while Mattison was out, will remain the No. 1 back.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) pases in the...

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) pases in the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

“He deserves it,” Pierce said. “The last three games, he's run his tail off.”

