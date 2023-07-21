SportsFootball

Raiders rookie defensive linemen Wilson, Young placed on injured lists

Las Vegas Raiders NFL football draft pick defensive end Tyree Wilson speaks at his introductory news conference April 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Raiders will be without Wilson and Byron Young at the beginning of training camp because of injuries. Credit: AP/Heidi Fang

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders will be without talented rookie defensive linemen Tyree Wilson and Byron Young at the beginning of training camp because of injuries.

A defensive end who was taken seventh overall from Texas Tech, Wilson was placed on the non-football injury list. He injured his foot last season with the Red Raiders and was held out of organized team activities.

Young, a defensive tackle taken in the third round from Alabama, was placed on the physically unable to perform list with an unspecified injury.

The Raiders open training camp Wednesday.

