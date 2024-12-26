Raiders and Saints meet with prominent players nearing statistical milestones

Las Vegas (3-12) at New Orleans (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

BetMGM NFL odds: Raiders by 1

Against the spread: Raiders 6-9; Saints 6-9

Series record: Tied 7-7-1

Last meeting: Saints beat Raiders 24-0 on Oct. 30, 2023, at New Orleans.

Last week: Raiders beat Jaguars 19-14; Saints lost to Packers 34-0.

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after he makes a catch in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Raiders offense: overall (28), rush (32), pass (14), scoring (29)

Raiders defense: overall (12), rush (13), pass (9), scoring (27)

Saints offense: overall (19), rush (13), pass (23), scoring (22)

Saints defense: overall (30), rush (30), pass (28), scoring (T17)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs with the ball away from Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

Turnover differential: Raiders minus-17; Saints minus-1

Raiders player to watch

After his 11 catches for 99 yards last week, rookie tight end Brock Bowers has a team-leading 101 catches for a team-high 1,067 yards and four TDs.

Saints player to watch

As one of few healthy skill players left on New Orleans' offense, tight end Juwan Johnson has become more prominent in the game plan. The former Penn State and Oregon receiver, who was converted to a tight end during his third NFL season (2022), now ranks second on the club in catches this season with 38 and yards receiving with 402, while his three TD catches are tied for third on the team.

Key matchup

Bowers will test New Orleans' coverage scheme. Those Saints responsible for containing Bowers could include linebackers Demario Davis and Peter Werner, as well as safeties Will Harris and Tyrann Mathieu.

Key injuries

Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (ankle), linebacker Kana'I Mauga (calf) and guard Jackson Powers-Jordan (quadriceps/ankle) were all listed on Las Vegas' injury report this week. The Saints listed nine players on their injury report this week, including QB Derek Carr (left hand), running back Alvin Kamara (groin), center Erik McCoy (elbow) and guard Lucas Patrick (knee), who all missed practice time. Those limited at practice this week included defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (eye), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest) and Johnson ( foot).

Series notes

The Raiders have won two of the past three, while the Saints have won four of the past six. The teams have met eight times previously in New Orleans, with the Saints winning four and the Raiders winning three. The clubs' first ever meeting was a 21-all tie in New Orleans in 1971 at the old Tulane Stadium.

Stats and stuff

Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell completed 24 of 38 passes (63.2 percent) for 257 yards without an interception last week. He has not thrown an interception in three of his past four games. ... Bowers last week became the second rookie in NFL history (joining Odell Beckham Jr.) and the third TE ever (joining Zach Ertz and Evan Engram) with 10 or more catches in four games in a season. Bowers’ 1,067 yards receiving leads all NFL tight ends this season and he needs just 10 more yards to surpass Hall of Famer Mike Ditka (1,076 in 1961) for the most by rookie TE. ... Veteran RB Ameer Abdullah had season-high 85 scrimmage yards (47 receiving, 38 rushing) and a TD rushing last week, giving him a TD in two straight games. He needs 75 scrimmage yards for his third season with 500 (along with 2015 and 2017). ... RB Alexander Mattison had 56 scrimmage yards and a TD rushing in Week 16. He caught a TD pass in his only career game in New Orleans, when he was with Minnesota in 2022. ... DT Adam Butler has a tackle for loss in five of his past six games and at least half a sack in three of his past four. ... DE K’lavon Chaisson had a sack last week, giving him a tackle for loss in four straight games. ... S Isaiah Pola-Mao had nine tackles and the first two forced fumbles of his career last week. ... Saints rookie QB Spencer Rattler passed for 153 yards and rushed for 28 yards in Week 16, but also was intercepted and lost a fumble. He is 0-4 as an NFL starter. ... Versatile veteran RB Alvin Kamara, who hopes to return from a groin injury before this season ends, needs 7 scrimmage yards for his fourth 1,500-yard season and needs 50 yards rushing for his first 1,000-yard rushing season. ... WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a TD catch in three of his past four home games. TE Foster Moreau had 91 catches, 1,107 yards receiving and 12 TD catches in 61 games with the Raiders from 2019 to 2022. Moreau has 25 catches for 335 yards and four TDs this season. ... DE Cameron Jordan has a tackle for loss in each of his past two games. ... DE Carl Granderson has sack in two of his past three home games. ... DT Khalen Saunders had career-high two passes defensed and a tackle for loss last week. ... DT Bryan Bresee, a 2023 first-round draft choice out of Clemson, has a career-best 7 1/2 sacks in 2024. ... DE Chase Young has at least half a sack and a tackle for loss in three of his past four home games. ... LB Demario Davis has 114 tackles in 2024 and is one of three players (along with Eric Kendricks and Bobby Wagner) with 100 or more tackles in each of the past eight seasons. ... S Tyrann Mathieu has 99 passes defensed. He's intercepted a pass in each of his past two games against the Raiders.

Fantasy tip

Bowers is a good bet to have another big game against a defense that ranks 28th in the NFL against the pass.