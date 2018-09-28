Jard Goff has 465 yards, 5 TDs, propels Rams past Vikings

LOS ANGELES — Jared Goff passed for career highs of 465 yards and five touchdowns, winning a scintillating duel with Kirk Cousins and leading the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams to a 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Goff hit Cooper Kupp with two of his four TD throws during a 251-yard first half in which the third-year quarterback flawlessly executed coach Sean McVay's offense.

Todd Gurley then finished with 83 yards rushing and 73 yards receiving while the Rams (4-0) barely held off the Vikings (1-2-1) and Cousins, who passed for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings got the ball back with 2:20 left, but rookie John Franklin-Myers stripped Cousins of the ball near midfield. The Rams recovered and ran out the clock.