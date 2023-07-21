Ravens agree to 1-year deal with RB Melvin Gordon and put Dobbins on PUP list

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year deal with running back Melvin Gordon, pending a physical.

The Ravens announced the move on Friday, the same day they put running back J.K. Dobbins and fullback Patrick Ricard on the physically-unable-to-perform list. They also put defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, wide receiver Mike Thomas and defensive back Pepe Williams on the PUP list.

Baltimore put linebacker Tyus Bowser on the non-football injury list and receiver Rashod Bateman on the did-not-report list.

The 30-year-old Gordon spent his past three seasons with the Denver Broncos. He ran for a career-low 318 yards on 90 carries in 10 games in 2022. Gordon was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2017 with the Los Angeles Chargers and ran for over 900 as recently as two seasons ago.