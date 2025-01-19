SportsFootball

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers inactive vs. Bills for divisional playoff game

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers grabs his leg after...

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers grabs his leg after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

By The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Baltimore Ravens will be without leading receiver Zay Flowers for their divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

The second-year player was listed as doubtful to play and will miss his second straight game after hurting his knee in a regular season-ending win over Cleveland.

Flowers is coming off a season in which he earned Pro Bowl honors with a team-leading 74 catches for 1,059 yards while scoring four touchdowns.

Wide receiver Anthony Miller is active after being elevated from the Ravens' practice squad in the event Flowers couldn’t play. Miller had three catches for 12 yards in Baltimore’s 28-14 wild-card playoff win over Pittsburgh after having just one reception in two regular-season appearances.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers inactive vs. Bills for divisional playoff game
