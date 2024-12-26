Baltimore's Jackson passes Vick for most yards rushing by a QB in NFL history against Texans
HOUSTON — Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson has passed Michael Vick for the most yards rushing by a quarterback in NFL history.
Jackson moved past Vick on a 6-yard run in the third quarter against the Houston Texans on Wednesday. Jackson had 87 yards rushing with about six minutes left in the third quarter to give him 6,110 yards, moving him past Vick, who piled up 6,109 in his 13-year career.
Jackson, the regular-season MVP last season and in 2019, has thrown two touchdown passes and had a 48-yard scoring run to help the Ravens build a 31-2 lead.
