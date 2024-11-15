Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton says he'll play this weekend against Pittsburgh
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton was a full participant in practice Friday and said he'll play this weekend at Pittsburgh.
Hamilton injured his ankle last week against Cincinnati, but the Ravens ruled out only one player for Sunday's game — cornerback Arthur Maulet with a calf injury. Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) is questionable. Hamilton did not receive a designation, another indication that he'll play.
Tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday.
More football news
Banged-up Falcons rule out 8 players for Sunday's game vs. Broncos
Texans WR Nico Collins expects to return Monday night against Cowboys after 5-game absence1m read
Bengals WR Tee Higgins is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers
Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton says he'll play this weekend against Pittsburgh
Vikings visit woeful Titans, looking to stay perfect against AFC this season3m read