Rex Ryan plays reporter, pranks Julian Edelman on conference call

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Add another reporter to the NFL beat: Rex Ryan.

Introducing himself as “Walt Patulski from The Buffalo News,” the Bills coach popped in during a conference call New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was holding with reporters in the team’s media room.

Ryan asked Edelman directly if he was playing quarterback against the Bills on Sunday, given the Patriots’ uncertainty at the position with Tom Brady suspended and his two backups managing injuries.

Edelman responded by saying he’ll do whatever coach Bill Belichick asks of him, even if it means passing out glasses of water on the sideline. Edelman closed by saying, “You should ask coach that one.”

Ryan responded by saying, “All right, Julian, I will, buddy,” as the room broke out in laughter.

It’s unclear whether Edelman was aware it was Ryan.

Who starts for New England is in question. Brady is serving the fourth and final game of his “Deflategate” suspension. Backup Jimmy Garoppolo has a sprained shoulder and third-stringer Jacoby Brissett hurt his thumb against Houston. Edelman played quarterback at Kent State.

Ryan acknowledged he believes he knows who will start, but wouldn’t share who.

Patulski is a former defensive end, whom the Bills selected with the No. 1 pick in the 1972 draft.