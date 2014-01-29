Richard Sherman not pitying Denver's defense

While most stories this week have focused on the Broncos’ offense squaring off against the Seahawks’ defense with a fair smattering of attention on Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch, there has not been a lot of attention paid to the Broncos’ defense.



Perhaps they are starting to feel left out of Super Bowl XLVIII.



Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was asked about the Broncos’ sense of being overshadowed and overlooked. He had a simple answer for them and it referenced Seattle’s rank in almost every defensive category in 2013.



“Maybe they should have been number one.”