Richard Sherman's choke sign 'not necessary', Mike Holmgren says

Former Packers and Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren is pulling for the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII, but he’s none too happy with the way Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman popped off after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. Sherman ripped 49ers receiver Michael Crabtree, and also gave the “choke sign” in the direction of 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Sherman was fined $7,875 for his behavior.

“He’s an intelligent, bright guy, but that thing with the choke sign, oh man,” Holmgren said. “That goes against everything that I believe in competitive sports in the NFL. It’s not necessary. He’s a great player. You won the game. You made a great play. Just enjoy it.

“Where do you draw the line on some of this stuff?” Holmgren asked. “You have an aggressive great football player and their whole style is aggressive. It’s what they do, and they’re good at it. But boy, that was way out of my comfort zone. Here’s a young man with a fabulous career ahead of him. He doesn’t need to do that.”