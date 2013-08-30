Robert Griffin III cleared to start Redskins' opener, but Mike Shanahan doesn't officially name him starter

Will he play or won't he?

The saga of Robert Griffin III's much-anticipated return to the NFL continues.

Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Griffin has been cleared to play in the season opener after an examination by team orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews before the Redskins' final preseason game in Tampa Thursday night. But Shanahan stopped short of declaring Griffin the starting quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles for the Sept. 9 opener.

"Dr. Andrews, after talking to him, he has approved Robert to play," Shanahan said after a 30-12 win over the Bucs. "There is a couple of concerns that he has. I'll talk to Robert over the weekend and let you guys know on Monday."

Griffin worked out lightly before the game with Andrews on the field watching. Griffin mostly threw 5-yard passes into the end zone out of the shotgun but also rolled out of the pocket on a couple of occasions and showed no limp or hitch in his stride. His passes were accurate and had zip.

After the 25-minute warm-up, Griffin returned to the Redskins' locker room, walking off the field with Andrews, who was in Tampa to evaluate RG3's right knee a final time before the season.

Before training camp began, Andrews cleared Griffin for practice and reexamined him before the second preseason game. He gave him a satisfactory diagnosis.

The Redskins eased RG3 back into action during training camp and withheld him from participating in preseason. He has taken virtually all of the snaps with the first-team offense in practice the past two weeks.