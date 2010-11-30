Roethlisberger wearing boot on injured foot

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing a protective boot on his sprained right foot but is expected to play Sunday when Pittsburgh and Baltimore face off for first place in the AFC North.

Roethlisberger re-injured the foot during a 19-16 overtime victory in Buffalo last Sunday. He did not leave the game and had an 18-yard run while scrambling after getting hurt.

Roethlisberger may not practice Wednesday, but coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic he will play.

The quarterback has missed two of the Steelers’ last three games against the Ravens. He had a concussion when the teams played in Baltimore last season, and he sat out the Ravens’ 17-14 win in Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 while completing his four-game suspension.