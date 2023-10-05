Rookie QB Stroud aims to continue impressive start as surging Texans visit Falcons

HOUSTON (2-2) at ATLANTA (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

OPENING LINE: Falcons by 2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Houston 2-2, Atlanta 1-3.

SERIES RECORD: Texans lead 3-2.

LAST MEETING: Texans beat Falcons 53-32 on Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston.

LAST WEEK: Texans beat Steelers 30-6; Jaguars beat Falcons 23-7 in London.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud speaks to the media after the team's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

TEXANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (26), PASS (4), SCORING (10).

TEXANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (13), RUSH (19), PASS (9), SCORING (11).

FALCONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (11), PASS (32), SCORING (T25).

FALCONS DEFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (17), PASS (5), SCORING (10).

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder talks after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Texans plus-3; Falcons minus-1

TEXANS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Nico Collins had seven catches for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns last week. It’s the most yards receiving by a Texan since Will Fuller had 171 in 2020. It was the second 100-yard game of the season for Collins, who had 146 yards receiving in Week 2. The third-year player ranks fifth in the NFL with 428 yards receiving.

FALCONS PLAYER TO WATCH: Quarterback Desmond Ridder is facing increased criticism after his three turnovers in last week's loss to Jacksonville added to the Falcons' offensive woes. Atlanta has scored only one touchdown in its past two games. As a result, the Falcons have fallen to 2-2 following a 2-0 start. Ridder drew praise from coach Arthur Smith for his poise when the quarterback, in his first full season as the starter, avoided mistakes while the Falcons leaned on their running game. Ridder was sacked seven times two weeks ago in a loss to Detroit and his decisions under pressure will be closely watched against the Texans pass rush.

KEY MATCHUP: Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud vs. Falcons pass defense. Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,212 yards passing entering Week 5. That’s the second most by a player in his first four games, trailing only Cam Newton, who had 1,386 in 2011. Stroud, the second overall pick, has thrown six touchdown passes and has set a rookie NFL record by making 151 pass attempts without an interception. The return of Falcons CB Jeff Okudah from an ankle injury makes the Atlanta secondary a strength. Okudah, who made his first start last week, joins cornerback A.J. Terrell and safeties Jessie Bates and Richie Grant in the base defense.

KEY INJURIES: Texans RT Tytus Howard (hand) was designated to return from injured reserve after missing the first four games with a training camp injury. Texans LT Laremy Tunsil (knee) has missed three games, while OL Kendrick Green hurt his knee in the fourth quarter last week. C Juice Scruggs (hamstring) may miss another week. ... Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) did not have a carry in his first game last week but could have a bigger role, including on returns, against Houston.

SERIES NOTES: The home team has won each of the five games in the series.

STATS AND STUFF: The Texans haven’t won three games in a row since winning nine straight in 2018. … RB Dameon Pierce had a season-high 81 yards rushing last week. … RB Devin Singletary had his first career TD pass last week and joins Derrick Henry as the only running backs in the league to throw a touchdown pass this season. Singletary had a career-high 110 yards rushing in his only game against Atlanta on Jan. 2, 2022, with Buffalo. … WR Tank Dell ranks second among rookies with 267 yards receiving this season. … TE Dalton Schultz had his first touchdown reception of the season last week. … LB Christian Harris led the team with a season-high 12 tackles against Pittsburgh. … Rookie Henry To’oTo’o has had at least seven tackles in three straight games. He leads rookies with 27 tackles this season. ... Bates is tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions and has two forced fumbles in the new-look Atlanta defense. ... Ridder is 4-0 as a starter in home games with five touchdowns, including one rushing. ... Rookie RB Bijan Robinson has 318 rushing yards while averaging 6.0 yards per carry. Robinson also leads the team with 19 catches, including one for a touchdown. .. The Falcons are 2-0 at home for the first time since Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017. They are 0-2 on the road. A win would give Atlanta its first 3-0 start in home games since 2015.

FANTASY TIP: Productive tight ends are difficult to find. It's not a shock that a tight end is Atlanta's second-leading receiver with 15 catches. It is a surprise that player is Jonnu Smith, not Kyle Pitts. Smith led Atlanta with six catches for 95 yards last week and will try for his third straight game with five or more receptions.